Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Price Target Cut to €16.80 by Analysts at Barclays

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from €20.60 ($21.46) to €16.80 ($17.50) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GRNNF. Societe Generale upgraded Grand City Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grand City Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Grand City Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties stock opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $27.48.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.