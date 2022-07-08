Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) PT Lowered to €16.80

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from €20.60 ($21.46) to €16.80 ($17.50) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Grand City Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Grand City Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grand City Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:GRNNF opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $27.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

