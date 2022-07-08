Barclays Cuts Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Price Target to GBX 670

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 700 ($8.48) to GBX 670 ($8.11) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Portland Estates from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $340.15.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.