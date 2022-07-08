Barclays Cuts Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Price Target to GBX 670

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 700 ($8.48) to GBX 670 ($8.11) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Great Portland Estates currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $340.15.

GPEAF opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

