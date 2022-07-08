Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,034

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,235 ($27.06) to GBX 2,034 ($24.63) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GMVHF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,530 ($30.64) to GBX 2,430 ($29.43) in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,590 ($31.36) to GBX 2,200 ($26.64) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,165 ($26.22) to GBX 2,060 ($24.95) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Entain has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,284.80.

Get Entain alerts:

Shares of GMVHF opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. Entain has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.