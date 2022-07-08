Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Price Target to GBX 2,034

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,235 ($27.06) to GBX 2,034 ($24.63) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GMVHF. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,165 ($26.22) to GBX 2,060 ($24.95) in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Entain from GBX 2,590 ($31.36) to GBX 2,200 ($26.64) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,530 ($30.64) to GBX 2,430 ($29.43) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,284.80.

OTCMKTS GMVHF opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. Entain has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

