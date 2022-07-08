Barclays Trims Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Target Price to €122.00

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from €130.00 ($135.42) to €122.00 ($127.08) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GECFF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gecina from €135.00 ($140.63) to €120.00 ($125.00) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Gecina from €139.00 ($144.79) to €114.00 ($118.75) in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Gecina from €134.50 ($140.10) to €123.50 ($128.65) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Gecina from €137.00 ($142.71) to €115.00 ($119.79) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gecina currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.90.

Get Gecina alerts:

Shares of GECFF stock opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.25 and a 200-day moving average of $123.13. Gecina has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $160.00.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.