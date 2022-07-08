Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) PT Lowered to €122.00

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from €130.00 ($135.42) to €122.00 ($127.08) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Gecina from €139.00 ($144.79) to €114.00 ($118.75) in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gecina from €135.00 ($140.63) to €120.00 ($125.00) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Gecina from €134.50 ($140.10) to €123.50 ($128.65) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Gecina from €137.00 ($142.71) to €115.00 ($119.79) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gecina presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.90.

OTCMKTS:GECFF opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Gecina has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $160.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.25 and its 200 day moving average is $123.13.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

