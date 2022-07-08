Analyzing B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) & Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) and Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares B. Riley Financial and Westwood Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial 13.40% 26.88% 3.87% Westwood Holdings Group 7.94% 6.24% 5.43%

Dividends

B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Westwood Holdings Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. B. Riley Financial pays out 67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westwood Holdings Group pays out 82.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. B. Riley Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for B. Riley Financial and Westwood Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.1% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares B. Riley Financial and Westwood Holdings Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial $1.74 billion 0.72 $445.05 million $5.92 7.61 Westwood Holdings Group $73.05 million 1.52 $9.76 million $0.73 17.73

B. Riley Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group. B. Riley Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westwood Holdings Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

B. Riley Financial beats Westwood Holdings Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands. The Capital Markets segments offers investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, research, securities lending and sales, and trading services; merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements services; asset management services; and trades in equity securities. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management and tax services. The Auction and Liquidation Segment offers retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services. The Financial Consulting segment provides bankruptcy, forensic accounting, litigation support, operations management and real estate consulting, and valuation and appraisal services. The Principal Investments-Communications segment provides consumer Internet access through United Online under the NetZero and Juno brands; VoIP communication and related products, and subscription services through magicJack; and mobile phone services and devices through Marconi Wireless. The Brands segments provides licensing of a brand investment portfolio, including Catherine Malandrino, English Laundry, Joan Vass, Kensie Girl, Limited Too, and Nanette Lepore. It also offers advisory services; brokerage services; senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.