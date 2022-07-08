Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FNLPF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.08) to GBX 780 ($9.45) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Fresnillo to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($10.90) to GBX 850 ($10.29) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($14.83) price target (up previously from GBX 1,175 ($14.23)) on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $951.67.

OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $13.38.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

