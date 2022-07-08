Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt downgraded Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($10.90) to GBX 850 ($10.29) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($14.83) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,175 ($14.23)) on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.08) to GBX 780 ($9.45) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresnillo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $951.67.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $13.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.