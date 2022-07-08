Barclays Cuts CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Price Target to €15.00

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from €20.00 ($20.83) to €15.00 ($15.63) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CTPVF opened at 13.90 on Tuesday. CTP has a 52-week low of 13.83 and a 52-week high of 13.90.

About CTP (Get Rating)

CTP N.V. engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central and Eastern Europe. Its properties are used primarily for production and warehousing, third-party logistics and distribution, offices, and others. The company also operates 3 hotels under the Courtyard by Marriott brand in the Czech Republic under management agreements with third party.

