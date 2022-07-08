Barclays Cuts CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Price Target to €15.00

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from €20.00 ($20.83) to €15.00 ($15.63) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS CTPVF opened at 13.90 on Tuesday. CTP has a 52-week low of 13.83 and a 52-week high of 13.90.
About CTP (Get Rating)
