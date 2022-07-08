Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) PT Lowered to SEK 150 at Barclays

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from SEK 215 to SEK 150 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CWQXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Castellum AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 190 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. DNB Markets lowered Castellum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Castellum AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $181.67.

Get Castellum AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Castellum AB (publ) stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29. Castellum AB has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.