DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
DNBBY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DNB Markets lowered their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised DNB Bank ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from 203.00 to 225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 178.00 to 184.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $217.44.
DNBBY stock opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. DNB Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91.
About DNB Bank ASA (Get Rating)
DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.
