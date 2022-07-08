Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Given New GBX 2,690 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2022

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYFGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 2,800 ($33.91) to GBX 2,690 ($32.57) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DWVYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Derwent London from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Derwent London from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,690.00.

DWVYF stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.03. Derwent London has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $47.30.

About Derwent London (Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.