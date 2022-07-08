EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cheuvreux

EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Cheuvreux from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EMSHF stock opened at $712.40 on Wednesday. EMS-CHEMIE has a one year low of $689.25 and a one year high of $1,058.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $847.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $947.56.

Get EMS-CHEMIE alerts:

EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. Its High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high performance polyamides and polyamide materials; and supply of adhesives, sealants, coatings, and application equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EMS-CHEMIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMS-CHEMIE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.