James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.58

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and traded as high as $25.06. James River Group shares last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 105,644 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JRVR. StockNews.com raised James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of James River Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. James River Group had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $201.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently -12.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in James River Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in James River Group in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in James River Group in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in James River Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

