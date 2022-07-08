Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.15

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and traded as high as $7.23. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 4,649 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $167.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.57%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $884,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth $8,320,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (CMCT)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.