Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.15

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and traded as high as $7.23. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 4,649 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $167.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $884,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth $8,320,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

