Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $82.74

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.74 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 77.42 ($0.94). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 77.50 ($0.94), with a volume of 22,476 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £110.14 million and a PE ratio of 861.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 82.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 93.15.

In other Epwin Group news, insider Shaun M. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £9,300 ($11,261.81).

Epwin Group Company Profile (LON:EPWN)

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

