Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $199.24

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 199.24 ($2.41) and traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.12). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 177.50 ($2.15), with a volume of 14,000 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Eurocell from GBX 350 ($4.24) to GBX 310 ($3.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th.

The stock has a market cap of £196.19 million and a PE ratio of 934.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 199.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 220.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In other Eurocell news, insider Derek Mapp bought 91,000 shares of Eurocell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £171,990 ($208,270.77).

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

