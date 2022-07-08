Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.08

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and traded as low as $1.07. Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 492,992 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited ( OTCMKTS:HOKCY Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 289,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.