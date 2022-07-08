AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.13

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and traded as low as $2.07. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 104,902 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.91.

AAC Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

