Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $115.47

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.47 and traded as low as $112.27. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF shares last traded at $112.60, with a volume of 3,460 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 497.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 55,399 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 368.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 36,796 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 496.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 173.5% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

