Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.73

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.69. Genius Brands International shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 1,686,985 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $228.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 661.32% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genius Brands International, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genius Brands International by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 25,487 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Genius Brands International by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Genius Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genius Brands International by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 192,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 71,149 shares during the period. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

