Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.73

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.69. Genius Brands International shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 1,686,985 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $228.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87.
Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 661.32% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genius Brands International, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
About Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS)
Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.
