Head to Head Survey: XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) & XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

XL Fleet has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares XL Fleet and XOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XL Fleet -249.90% -14.60% -13.33% XOS N/A -2.56% -1.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XL Fleet and XOS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XL Fleet $15.60 million 10.88 $28.79 million ($0.35) -3.43 XOS $5.05 million 73.88 $23.40 million N/A N/A

XL Fleet has higher revenue and earnings than XOS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for XL Fleet and XOS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XL Fleet 0 1 0 0 2.00 XOS 1 1 4 0 2.50

XOS has a consensus price target of $8.29, suggesting a potential upside of 263.67%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XOS is more favorable than XL Fleet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.2% of XL Fleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of XL Fleet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of XOS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

XOS beats XL Fleet on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

XL Fleet Company Profile (Get Rating)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles. In addition, the company offers vehicle electrification and infrastructure solutions, and charging stations. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

XOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

