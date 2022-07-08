Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives $87.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.09.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Shares of INCY stock opened at $80.78 on Friday. Incyte has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.67.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,912,000 after acquiring an additional 924,880 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,657,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,667,000 after acquiring an additional 181,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,122,000 after acquiring an additional 388,337 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,639,000 after purchasing an additional 329,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
