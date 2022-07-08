Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives $87.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.09.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $80.78 on Friday. Incyte has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,912,000 after acquiring an additional 924,880 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,657,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,667,000 after acquiring an additional 181,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,122,000 after acquiring an additional 388,337 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,639,000 after purchasing an additional 329,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

