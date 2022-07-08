New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) versus Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Financial Analysis

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) and Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Mountain Finance and Logan Ridge Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance $270.96 million 4.59 $201.40 million $1.76 7.01 Logan Ridge Finance $16.75 million 2.78 -$1.92 million ($5.59) -3.07

New Mountain Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Logan Ridge Finance. Logan Ridge Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Mountain Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares New Mountain Finance and Logan Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance 68.37% 8.99% 3.68% Logan Ridge Finance -100.60% -3.53% -1.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.2% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

New Mountain Finance has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for New Mountain Finance and Logan Ridge Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00

New Mountain Finance presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.30%. Logan Ridge Finance has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.59%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Logan Ridge Finance is more favorable than New Mountain Finance.

Summary

New Mountain Finance beats Logan Ridge Finance on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Mountain Finance (Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities. In some cases, its investments may also include equity interests. It targets energy, specialty chemicals and materials, trading companies and distributors, commercial printing, diversified support services, education services, environmental and facilities services, office services and supplies, media, distributors, health care services, health care facilities, application software, business services, systems software, federal services, distribution and logistics, interactive home entertainment, telecommunication services, hydroelectric power generation, electric power generation by fossil fuels, electric power generation by nuclear fuels, health care technology, and security and alarm services. The fund seeks to invest in United States of America. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $50 million per transaction. The firm invests through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. It invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $200 million and target investments up to a $125 million hold size. The fund seeks a majority stake in its portfolio companies.

About Logan Ridge Finance (Get Rating)

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market, equity investments in sponsored companies. The fund targets companies in the Aerospace, defense, business services, education, food and beverage, Industrial & Environmental Services, logistics, distribution, media, telecommunication, manufacturing, consumer goods and health-care industries. It typically considers investments in the United States. The fund invests $5 million and $50 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $50 million and enterprise value less than $250 million. The fund makes minority equity co-investments, alongside management or financial sponsors.

