A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28,830.00.

AMKBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30,800.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.47. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $19.14.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

