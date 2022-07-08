Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target to 354.00

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 314.00 to 354.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.78.

EQNR stock opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07. The company has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $3,942,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

