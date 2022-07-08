Barclays Lowers H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Price Target to 44.00

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from 190.00 to 44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 40.00 to 46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLUYY opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.18.

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

