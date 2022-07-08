abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) PT Lowered to GBX 180

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 187 ($2.26) to GBX 180 ($2.18) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of abrdn from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.28) to GBX 225 ($2.72) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 235 ($2.85) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of abrdn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Shares of abrdn stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. abrdn has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

