CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $36.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. CSX has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.00.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. CSX’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

