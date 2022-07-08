Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) PT Raised to GBX 645

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFFGet Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 618 ($7.48) to GBX 645 ($7.81) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($5.57) to GBX 510 ($6.18) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.39) to GBX 620 ($7.51) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $8.12.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

