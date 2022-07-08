Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) PT Raised to €16.80 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.90 ($16.56) to €16.80 ($17.50) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on REPYY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €15.50 ($16.15) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Repsol to €15.20 ($15.83) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.98.

Get Repsol alerts:

Shares of REPYY opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. Repsol has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Repsol had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $19.36 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repsol will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repsol (Get Rating)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.