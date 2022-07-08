Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) PT Lowered to €43.00

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from €48.00 ($50.00) to €43.00 ($44.79) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DASTY. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($50.00) to €43.00 ($44.79) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €61.00 ($63.54) to €53.00 ($55.21) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €49.00 ($51.04) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €58.00 ($60.42) to €54.00 ($56.25) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $64.00.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 17.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.