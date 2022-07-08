Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $9.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EPM opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48.

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSE:EPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.09 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 24.78%. On average, analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evolution Petroleum (Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

