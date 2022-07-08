RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Price Target Cut to €970.00

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €1,055.00 ($1,098.96) to €970.00 ($1,010.42) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

RTLLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €738.00 ($768.75) to €689.00 ($717.71) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €670.00 ($697.92) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $717.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTLLF opened at $595.00 on Wednesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $517.50 and a 52 week high of $1,155.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $599.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $725.40.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

