Societe Generale Raises Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target to €44.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Societe Generale to €44.00 ($45.83) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CCEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($61.46) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($62.50) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

NYSE CCEP opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $62.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,405,000 after buying an additional 2,012,314 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,931,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,611,000 after buying an additional 1,305,578 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,677,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,529,000 after buying an additional 863,961 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 955,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,454,000 after buying an additional 814,541 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,706,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,352,000 after buying an additional 693,447 shares during the period.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.