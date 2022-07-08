Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Price Target Cut to €54.00

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($78.13) to €54.00 ($56.25) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

KIGRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €110.00 ($114.58) to €91.00 ($94.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale cut Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kion Group from €71.00 ($73.96) to €67.00 ($69.79) in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Kion Group from €102.00 ($106.25) to €92.00 ($95.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kion Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.53. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

