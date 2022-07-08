Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) PT Lowered to GBX 610

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 650 ($7.87) to GBX 610 ($7.39) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.20) to GBX 1,150 ($13.93) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Drax Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 950 ($11.50) to GBX 975 ($11.81) in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $942.50.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Shares of DRXGF opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Drax Group has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $11.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.