Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) PT Lowered to €64.00

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from €73.00 ($76.04) to €64.00 ($66.67) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €75.00 ($78.13) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €87.00 ($90.63) to €90.00 ($93.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($81.25) to €70.00 ($72.92) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €73.00 ($76.04) to €76.00 ($79.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.88.

OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

