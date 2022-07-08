Morgan Stanley Increases HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target to GBX 624

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 590 ($7.14) to GBX 624 ($7.56) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 725 ($8.78) to GBX 735 ($8.90) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.66) to GBX 590 ($7.14) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.24) to GBX 525 ($6.36) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.54) to GBX 550 ($6.66) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.29.

NYSE HSBC opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. HSBC has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $130.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.21.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). HSBC had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that HSBC will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 229.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 482.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 352.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 44.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of HSBC by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

