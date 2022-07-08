Barclays Lowers Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Price Target to 1,750.00

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from 2,000.00 to 1,750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

RKWBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Rockwool A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Rockwool A/S from 2,700.00 to 2,100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rockwool A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwool A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,308.75.

Rockwool A/S stock opened at $248.00 on Wednesday. Rockwool A/S has a 12-month low of $192.37 and a 12-month high of $531.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.73.

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

