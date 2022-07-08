Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) PT Lowered to CHF 170

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Societe Generale from CHF 200 to CHF 170 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 195 to CHF 180 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 260 to CHF 250 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 256 to CHF 245 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 220 to CHF 205 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schindler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Shares of SHLAF stock opened at $184.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.76. Schindler has a 52 week low of $169.40 and a 52 week high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

