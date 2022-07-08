Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Price Target Cut to GBX 150

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.82) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.18) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.18) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

OTCMKTS:JFHHF opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.59.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

