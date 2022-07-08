Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to $127.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective cut by analysts at Susquehanna from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CNI. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

Shares of CNI opened at $113.28 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after buying an additional 6,120,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,812,000 after buying an additional 2,376,082 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 34.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,162,000 after buying an additional 2,796,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

