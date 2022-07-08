Barclays Lowers Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Price Target to CHF 79

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from CHF 100 to CHF 79 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Temenos from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Temenos from CHF 87 to CHF 89 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Temenos from CHF 135 to CHF 125 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

Shares of TMSNY opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.31. Temenos has a 12 month low of $71.29 and a 12 month high of $168.58.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

