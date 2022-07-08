Raymond James Trims Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Target Price to C$39.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $41.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.72.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.