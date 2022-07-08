Analysts Set Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Price Target at GBX 321

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 321 ($3.89).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 330 ($4.00) price objective on Tesco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.94) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

LON TSCO opened at GBX 258 ($3.12) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £19.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,285.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 260.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 275.76. Tesco has a twelve month low of GBX 223.85 ($2.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 304.10 ($3.68).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is 45.75%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

