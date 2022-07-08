Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

ZNTL opened at $30.75 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.05.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $751,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

